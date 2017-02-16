Sergio Garcia fait tourner les têtes à Wimbledon (vidéo)

(98,5 Sports) - Le gagnant du Tournoi des maîtres 2017, Sergio Garcia, a fait tourner les têtes vendredi à Wimbledon.

Vêtu de son veston vert de champion, le golfeur espagnol a assisté au match - et à la victoire - de son compatriote Rafael Nadal.

Meeting of the masters ???? @TheSergioGarcia & David Beckham exchange hellos in the Royal Box @Wimbledon while we all (quietly) freak out ?? pic.twitter.com/2uMUGnfy9f — mayleen ramey (@mayleenramey) 7 juillet 2017