Flyers: Neuvirth s'effondre sur la patinoire (vidéo)

(98,5 sports) - Le gardien des Flyers de Philadelphie s'est effondré sur la patinoire durant la première période de l'affrontement contre les Devils du New Jersey.

Michal Neuvirth a dû être transporté sur une civière. Heureusement, il était conscient lorsqu'il a quitté avec l'équipe médicale.

Il a été remplacé par Anthony Stolarz, Steve Mason étant absent.

Michal Neuvirth down on the ice, trainers attending to him. #NJDvsPHI — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) 1 avril 2017

Really scary scene in Philadelphia as Michael Neuvirth collapses. Stretcher out. pic.twitter.com/Qi1KJqfFGp — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) 1 avril 2017