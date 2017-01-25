Miss Canada jugée trop ronde par ses détracteurs

On en parle en ondes :
Ce soir, c'est la finale du concours Miss Univers à Fox 19h. Controverse autour de la candidate Miss Canada qui serait, selon ses détracteurs, trop grosse. (6:23)
Publié le dimanche 29 janvier 2017 dans Week-end extra Avec Catherine Beauchamp
Siera Bearchell fait fi des critiques à son égard et se dit très fière d’être un exemple pour de millions de femmes à travers le monde.
"How does it feel to be so much.. larger than the other delegates?"• I was just asked this question in a press junket by a member of the media. I was left almost speechless. I thought, "How does it feel to be myself? How does it feel to be confident in who I am? How does it feel to fulfill my dream of representing Canada on the Miss Universe stage? How does it feel to be a role model for so many young women who struggle to find someone to look up to? How does it feel to redefine beauty?"- My answer- It feels great. #confidentlybeautiful #beautybeyondsize #bodydiversity #missuniverse #misscanada @missuniverse
« Quand vous me traitez de paresseuse, de grosse et de fille médiocre, qu'est-ce que vous êtes en train de dire aux femmes du monde entier? Miss Univers est une organisation qui s'est construite sur l'intégration et la diversité. Ce n'est plus le concours de beauté qu'il était avant », a écrit sur Instagram la femme venant de la Saskatchewan.
Cela rappelle l’histoire entourant Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir, Miss Islande, qui s’était résolue à abandonner le concours Miss Grand International parce qu’on la jugeait trop grosse.
La finale du concours est présentée à FOX dès 19h dimanche.
I am secure and that's what makes me beautiful. ?? When you call me lazy, fat, and mediocre, what are you saying to the women of the world? Miss Universe is an organization built on the foundation of inclusion and diversity. It is no longer the "beauty pageant" it used to be. The mission of Miss Universe is to provide the tools for women to reach their personal best and use those skills to serve others. That's exactly what I am doing and I will not be brought down by shallow negativity. In fact, the negativity only fuels my fire to keep working on a platform that so evidently needs to be progressed. This journey has just begun. ? #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse @missuniverse #bodydiversity #beautybeyondsize