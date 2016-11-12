Attendez-vous
Golden Globes: deux nominations pour le film «Arrival» de Denis Villeneuve

Publié par Jean-François Cyr pour 98,5 fm le lundi 12 décembre 2016 à 16h30.

Photo: Courtoisie Paramount Pictures
Le plus récent film du réalisateur québécois Denis Villeneuve, «Arrival» («L'arrivée», en version française) obtient deux nominations en vue du gala des Golden Globes 2017, qui célèbrera le meilleur de la télévision et du cinéma américains, le 8 janvier.

«L'arrivée», un excellent film hollywoodien de Denis Villeneuve

Amy Adams est sélectionnée dans la catégorie Meilleure actrice pour un drame grâce à son travail dans ce long métrage de science-fiction. Dans cette même catégorie, on retrouve Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving) et, surtout, Natalie Portman (Jackie) dans le rôle de Jackie Kennedy.

L'actrice Amy Adams dans le film «Arrival» / Photo: courtoisie Paramount Pictures

Arrival se mérite par ailleurs une mention dans la catégorie de la meilleure bande originale.

Les 74e Golden Globes auront lieu le 8 janvier à l’hôtel Bervely Hilton, en Californie. Le très apprécié animateur Jimmy Fallon sera le maître de cérémonie.

Voici la liste des nominations (offerte dans son entièreté sur le site internet du Vanity Fair)

CINÉMA

Meilleur film, drame
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Meilleur film, comédie ou comédie musicale
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street

Meilleure performance par un acteur dans un drame
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Meilleure performance par une actrice dans un drame
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meilleure performance par un acteur dans une comédie ou comédie musicale
Emma Stone, La La Land
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Meilleure performance par une actrice dans une comédie ou comédie musicale
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Meilleure performance dans un second rôle par une actrice dans un film
Viola Davis, Fences
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Meilleure performance dans un second rôle par un acteur dans un film
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Meilleur film d’animation
Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing Trolls
Zootopia

Meilleure chanson originale, film
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Meilleure bande sonore, film
Arrival
Lion
La La Land
Moonlight
Hidden Figures

Meilleur film, langue étrangère
Elle
Divines
Toni Erdmann
Neruda
The Salesman

Meilleur réalisateur, film
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Meilleur scénario, film
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Hell or High Water

TÉLÉVISION

Meilleure série télé, drame
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Crown
Westworld
This Is Us

Meilleure série télé, comédie ou comédie musicale
Transparent
Atlanta
Veep
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle

Meilleure performance par un acteur dans un drame
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan

Meilleure performance par une actrice dans un drame
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans

Meilleure performance par un acteur dans une comédie ou comédie musicale
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Nick Nolte, Graves

Meilleure performance par une actrice dans une comédie ou comédie musicale
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

